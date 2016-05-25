Tom Chapman wins Pecos County Commissioner race after coin flip

Tom Chapman (left) and Adrian Terrazas (middle) Pecos County Judge Joe Shuster (right) watch the coin flip to determine the Pecos County Commissioner, Pct. 1 race (Source: Fort Stockton Pioneer)

A tie between two candidates for the Pecos County Commissioner, Pct. 1 position has been broken.

Tom Chapman won the tie following a coin flip on Wednesday afternoon at the Pecos County Courthouse Annex.

On Tuesday night, both Adrian "Colby" Terrazas and Chapman each got 232 votes.

However, it's not over for Chapman. He will face off against republican Paul Pasqua in the November Elections.

The original story can be found on the Fort Stockton Pioneer website at http://www.fortstocktonpioneer.com/.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.