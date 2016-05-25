Incumbent Oscar Garcia wins Howard County Commissioner Pct. 1

Early voting results put Howard County Commissioner Precinct 1 candidates neck to neck.

Chad Averette was leading with three votes against incumbent Oscar Garcia.

Results are in and Garcia wins keeping his position for the next four years.

We caught up with Commissioner Garcia, asking him how he feels taking on this role, one more time.

“It is a position I welcome,” said Garcia. “As I’ve always stated it’s my intent to use the county’s resources efficiently and economically. That means gathering the taxes that we need to operate and to provide the services the taxpayers need in both inside and outside the county. We try not to go further than that.”

Only 208 voters came out during both early voting and elections, something Garcia says is not out of the ordinary.

We reached out to Chad Averette he said he will be running again.

In the meantime, Garcia said his main focus are keeping taxes low for residents in Howard County.

This election decided the winner since they will not face a Democratic candidate in November.

