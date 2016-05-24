Gonzales, Salinas win races in Pecos County

In two of the three Pecos County run-off elections, there were clear winners.

Incumbent Ori White lost his seat as County Attorney to Jesse Gonzales Jr. Gonzales received 52 percent of the votes from his county. This loss will mean there is a new County Attorney in Pecos County for the first time since 2009. Gonzales will go on to face the Republican Frank Lacy in the November general elections.

Ruben Salinas ran away with the race for the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 with 67 percent of the vote. Salinas was originally appointed the position in 2014 after the death of Freddie Lujan in the beginning of his term. Salinas filled out the first two years but according to state law, there had to be another election the second two-year portion.

