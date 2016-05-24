Pecos County Election administrators determining what's next after tie

Pecos County officials are trying to figure out what's next after 468 votes were split right down the middle on Tuesday night.

The run-off election for County Commissioner, Precinct 1 between Democrats Adrian Terrazas and Tom Chapman, ended with each one getting exactly 232 votes. This comes after Chapman led the early voting total by 25 votes.

We spoke with Pecos County officials and they said they are speaking with the Secretary of State trying to figure out the next step. After doing some digging, we found out there should be a recount. If the recount does end up the same, then a coin flip would likely be the next step to decide the results in this race.

Whoever ends up winning this election will face Republican Paul Pasqua in the November general elections.

