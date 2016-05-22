San Benito man dies after falling off cliff

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a San Benito, Texas man who was found dead in South Brewster County earlier today.

Errol Zane Trinkley, 31, was found earlier today in a rough, shallow canyon, west of State Highway 118, according to Deputy Ben Elmore.

Belmore said, “It appears that Trinkley left his vehicle and walked to the edge of a 50-foot cliff where he fell onto some rocks below.”

Deputies say a head injury might have been the cause of death.

Trinkley was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 2, Justice of the Peace, Jim Burr.

The Terlingua Fire & EMS conducted the recovery of the body.

Trinkley was taken to Alpine by the Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.

At this time, no autopsy has been ordered, pending further investigation.

The incident is being investigated as an accident.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.