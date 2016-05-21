Armed Forces Day, thank you for your service

Today is armed forces day. The third Saturday in May is set aside to thank the men and women who serve in the U.S. armed forces.

A little history, President Harry S. Truman led the effort to establish the single-day celebration.

Armed forces day was created in 1949 and celebrated for the first time in 1950.

It replaced separate Army, Navy, Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard and Air Force days.

President John F. Kennedy proclaimed armed forces day an official holiday in 1961.

We would like to thank Chief Meteorologist Damien Lee Lodes, Meteorologist Derrick Jackson and all the veterans here in West Texas for your service.

