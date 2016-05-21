MISD: we will have single sex restrooms

Following a joint letter from the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Education addressing the federal government’s stance on children’s gender identities, Midland Independent School District will have single sex restrooms, according to Superintendent Ryder Warren.

Superintendent Warren said, “MISD will maintain the processes and procedures we have always followed in dealing with student differences. We will have single sex bathrooms, locker rooms, showers, etc., until a true legal, binding decision tells us to do otherwise, and we will work diligently to recognize and accommodate any students who need different plans to support their needs. Every child matters in Midland, and the most important thing we do every day is to keep them safe, and we will continue to make this a priority.”

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.