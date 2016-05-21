Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in deadly Midland Drive crash

Midland Police and Fire officials responded Friday around 9:30 p.m. to an accident that killed one man on a motorcycle, city officials said.

The driver and occupants of the other vehicle involved were not injured, according to authorities.

One witness described the scene of the crash as "terrifying, heartbreaking... and upsetting."

Officials identified Louie White, 32, as the deceased motorcyclist and Joseph Lian Blk Thawng as the driver of the other car.

Thawng pulled out in front of White in the 400 block of North Midland Drive, authorities said Saturday in a press release.

White was not wearing a helmet and died on the scene.

Thawng was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, Midland officials confirmed.

Sara Bustilloz, a spokesperson for the city of Midland, said this is second deadly crash involving a motorcycle this year.

Incidents such as this one have pushed the city to forming a Motorcyclist Awareness Month.

"They want to encourage people to look twice for motorcycles any time you turn,” said Bustilloz. “Obviously in this case the driver who collided with the motorcyclist was intoxicated but it even further goes to prove that you've got to be on the lookout for motorcyclist.”

Bustilloz said as of Saturday morning Thawng is still in police custody and the others riding in his car at the time were let go at the scene as they were unharmed.

The city will have a proclamation on Tuesday the 24th to make May the motorcyclist awareness month.

