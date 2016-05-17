Runoff candidates battling it out for more votes

Candidates in the March primary runoffs got to stump for more votes tonight.

A forum was held at Howard college. There are two races, one for U.S. Representative District 19, the other for Howard County Commissioner precinct one.

Jodey Arrington and Glen Robertson, the two candidates vying for the position, explain why they want your vote.

"I think the number one priority is to listen to the voters,” said Glen Robertson.

"My number one priority from the national level is border security,” said Jodey Arrington.

When it comes to West Texas both candidates agreed to help the oil and agriculture industries.

"If you'll get out to the oil patch and talk to the service companies and the drillers and the people struggling with low oil prices they'll give you the solutions," said Robertson,

"Whether its agriculture or energy or health care or transportation we have to have a strong advocate to make that our interest and values are advanced," said Arrington.

On home turf Oscar Garcia, the incumbent, and Chad Averette battled it out for the Howard County Commissioner Precinct 1 position at large.

A position Garcia says has been run by a Mexican-American for decades.

"As a Hispanic I represent everybody equally because me as a Hispanic I am bilingual and bi-cultural,” said Garcia. “I can translate from English to Spanish and Spanish to English verbally and in writing."

But when it comes to nailing down what his goals are if re-elected he said, “bottom line, is keeping the tax rate low it’s going to be very challenging this year because of the oil prices, all the property values, and the services we have to provide and although everything falls in value, cost does not fall in value it just goes up and up and up."

On the other hand, Averette says he too is looking out for the county's money, especially with the oil downturn.

"Being below $50 a barrel we'll have to watch our money very closely,” said Averette. “We'll still have the same services we need to provide and we'd be doing it with less tax revenue."

This May election will decide who wins the Howard County Commissioner's seat and the U.S. House of Representative seat.

All the candidates are Republican.

There are no Democratic challengers on the November ballot.

Early voting has started and Election Day is May 24.

