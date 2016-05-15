New Mexico driver killed in Midland County crash

A driver was killed in a two car crash in the early hours of May 5.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers said Bobby J. Chavez Jr.,23, from Radium Springs, New Mexico, was driving southbound on FM 1788 around 5 a.m. when a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer entered the north side of the road from a private drive.

The semi-trailer became disabled blocking both lanes.

Chavez Jr. collided with semi, he was pronounced dead moments later.

So far Troopers have not released any information about the second driver or their health condition.

