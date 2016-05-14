Midland Police looking for missing woman

Midland police are currently looking for 41-year-old Kathy Ann Lujan.

Lujan has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, May 11, when she was last seen at her Midland home.

It is unknown at this time whether she is voluntarily missing or not.

Anyone who sees this individual or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7110.

