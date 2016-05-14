Man wanted in Kimble County arrested after foot chase in Ector County

Man wanted for vehicle theft in Juction, TX arrested in Ector County (Source: Ector County Sheriff Office)

Jon Jason Jones,44, a Kimble County escapee was arrested by Ector County Deputies this morning.

Deputies spotted a vehicle in a back alley in the 11000 block of West Love Drive. When officers ran the license plate, it came back as a stolen vehicle out of Kimble County.

A statewide bulletin was issued for Jones after officials believed he stole the vehicle after leaving a work detail in Junction, Texas.

Officers approached the car and saw a man walking away from it. The man went behind a mobile home and officers lost sight of him.

A search began in the area. Officers turned to the vehicle for fingerprints and talked with neighbors.

A man matching Jones’ description was seen again walking in the South area of Love Drive.

Deputies approached him but he ran. He was caught during a foot chase that ended North of University and East of Flamingo.

Jones was taken into custody and is being held on the escape charges out of Kimble County.

The stolen vehicle was impounded.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.