Who will need the umbrella?

Partly cloudy and mild this morning. Temperatures will be in the 50's & 60's with south winds at 15 mph.

Partly cloudy conditions stay in the forecast for this afternoon with highs in the upper 80's. Rain showers can be expected along the mountain ranges for this afternoon into this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 60's with south winds at 10 mph.

Mostly clear and mild start to the day tomorrow morning. Morning temperatures will be in the 60's with south winds at 10 mph.

Sunny and warm tomorrow morning. Afternoon showers with thunderstorms will move into the Basin and for everyone else in West Texas. Highs will be in the 80's with south winds gusting up to 20 mph.

Scattered showers and t-storms return to the forecast all weekend. Up to 1 inch of rain possible for the basin ... some places will see more.

Friday: Partly cloudy and Hot. High, 89. Winds: South, 15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Low, 68. Winds: South, 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny with rain showers in the afternoon. High, 82. Winds: South, 20 mph.