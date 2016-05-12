DPS: Jaguar's Club security guard didn't have gun license during deadly shooting

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released new details regarding last month's shooting at Jaguar's Club in Odessa. They said one security guard was not licensed to carry a gun during the shooting.

The report said there was a fight in the Jaguar's Club parking lot. Authorities said Daniel Ruiz, 28, ran over Jeffery Braun, 35, with his car. He reversed and ran into him again. It said the security guards at the club ordered him to stop then at some point, shots were fired at Ruiz.

The report also stated Ruiz drove away and later died that night due to gunshot wounds. Braun was in critical condition from the car accident but passed away Sunday.

The DPS website said Tom Sawyer, who was with Black Storm Security and was one of the security guards at the time of the shooting, was listed as a commissioned security officer on March 29. That means he was registered to carry a gun but his registration status showed he's not registered or has an incomplete application on the website. That paperwork is currently being investigated by DPS.

The other security guard with Front-Line Security Services, Aaron Fierro, was not listed as a commissioned security officer and wasn't registered to carry a gun.

We reached out to Front-Line Security Services but they refused to comment.

Authorities have not released details whether the security guards will face charges. No arrests have been made. The Ector County Sheriff's Office said they can't make further comments on the case since the investigation is still active.

We also reached out Ruiz's family. They said Ruiz's funeral was over $10,000 so they held a fundraiser to help the family. They said they are going through a lot and are trying to find out new details on what happened that night.

