Dawson ISD teacher accused of having improper relationship with student

Thomas Nathan Peralez, 30, was a coach and teacher at Dawson Independent School District. He's accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

According to the indictment, Peralez is facing three counts for having sex with a student who was enrolled at the Dawson ISD High School.

The indictment states this happened on October, November and December of 2015. The victim for each count attended the high school.

Lamesa District Attorney Michael Munk said because Peralez was a teacher, that was taken into account, rather than the student's age.

"The elements of the offense of improper relationship between student and educator rely on the perpetrator being an educator in this particular case," said Munk. "The age of the student is irrelevant. It's not an element of it."

School officials said Peralez resigned from his position as a teacher and girls basketball coach on Feb. 12, 2016.

We reached out to Dawson ISD for comment, they said, "All information concerning the allegations has been turned over to the appropriate legal authorities and an investigation is ongoing. It would be inappropriate for district administrators or staff to make any public statements concerning his resignation until the legal process has been concluded."

Peralez turned himself into authorities early Friday morning and his bond was set at $75,000.

