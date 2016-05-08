Vehicle fire on Santa Rita Drive in Odessa

The Odessa Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire on Santa Rita Drive around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

The owner of the truck was not present at the time. His wife said she arrived when neighbors called to tell her about her husband's parked truck on fire.

She said nobody was driving the vehicle and was not told the cause of the fire. One unit arrived and put the fire out within ten minutes.

She said she was issued a report but did not know what was going to happen to the truck. The truck's front right side was the most damaged.

This was the second vehicle fire in Odessa Sunday afternoon.

The other was located in an alley behind McKnight Drive and 50th Street. Neighbors said the fire was put out within fifteen minutes.

