Marathon Firefighters battle three fires in two hours

MVFD battles one of three fires down Highway 90 (Source: Marathon Volunteer Fire Department)

A total of three grass fires put firefighters on their toes yesterday evening in Brewster County.

The first fire was reported around 7:20 P.M. two miles east of Marathon on Highway 90.

When officers arrived they were notified two more fires were up in flames down Highway 90.

The Marathon Volunteer Fire Depart split units to all three fires.

The fire department turned to social media saying they were quickly contained two hours later.

The volunteer fire department said 7 firefighters, Brush 43, Attack 1 and Brush 42 all helped put the fire out.

