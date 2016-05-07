Big Spring election keeps mayor and city council member in office

Big Spring voters went to vote for their mayor and new city council member Saturday.

Mayor Larry McLellan said election day had a small voter turnout compared to previous campaigns. With the results in, both Mayor McLellan and city council member Raul Benavides stay in office.

Big Spring Mayor:

Larry McLellan- 64%

Shannon Thomason- 36%

Big Spring City Council District 5

Raul Benavides- 57%

Becky Winters- 42%

Howard College Trustees:

At Large Position: Electing two

Patricia Bennett- 33%

Adriel Saldivar- 21%

Ryan Williams- 46%

Precinct 1: Electing one

Michael Flores- 51%

Steve Escanuelas- 49%

Precinct 2: Electing one

Mark Morgan- 59%

Greg Moore- 41%

Coahoma Alcohol Issue

For- 75%

Against- 25%

The sale of beer and wine in Coahoma won the hands of voters.

75% for sale

25% against

McLellan said one of the hardest things during elections was convincing more people to come out to vote.

"You never know whats going to happen and you want to be sure to get every single voter out. Don't ever assume you got it made."

McLellan and Benavides said Big Spring's infrastructure, water and sewer roads will be the big issues that will be touched on this year.

