Black smoke in Midland caused by trash fire

By Audrianna Hinojosa, Executive Producer
Trash Fire (Source: Tammie Hebert)
Trash Fire (Source: Monica Villa) Trash Fire (Source: Monica Villa)
Trash Fire (Source: Alexander Castillo) Trash Fire (Source: Alexander Castillo)
Trash Fire (Source: KWES) Trash Fire (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Thick black smoke could be seen over Midland Friday evening.

Fire crews were called out at 7:51 P.M. to Big Spring Street and George Avenue.

We're told it started as a trash fire, and spread to some nearby tires.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames in about 10 minutes, keeping the fire from spreading to nearby businesses and homes.

No one was hurt.

Authorities are still working to figure out what started the fire.

  • Christmas brings Northeast blizzard, bitter cold in Midwest

    If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.

  • Midland author donates funds to help autistic children

    One Midland mom is giving back to the autistic community through writing. Karissa Winters just got a book published that is now hitting the stores and she's using it to raise proceeds for an organization that gives service dogs to autistic kids. 

  • Bitcoin goes on wild ride and it may only get crazier

    A bitcoin sell-off that began at the beginning of the week is gaining momentum, with a quarter of its value evaporating in the past 24 hours.
