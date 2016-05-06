Black smoke in Midland caused by trash fire

Thick black smoke could be seen over Midland Friday evening.

Fire crews were called out at 7:51 P.M. to Big Spring Street and George Avenue.

We're told it started as a trash fire, and spread to some nearby tires.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames in about 10 minutes, keeping the fire from spreading to nearby businesses and homes.

No one was hurt.

Authorities are still working to figure out what started the fire.

