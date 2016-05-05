Jury finds Odessa man guilty of manslaughter, sentenced to 10 ye - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Jury finds Odessa man guilty of manslaughter, sentenced to 10 years probation

By Audrianna Hinojosa, Executive Producer
By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

An Odessa man learned his fate after being found guilty on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, Eric Holguin, 25, was sentenced to 10 years probation and a $2,400 fine.

Holguin was found guilty of manslaughter earlier in the day. The jury took almost five hours to deliberate.

Holguin was on trial for shooting and killing his girlfriend in March of 2014.

Authorities say they found Kimberly Root with a gunshot wound to her neck at a home on West 23rd Street.

She later died from her injuries.

Holguin told authorities he was examining the gun and thought it was empty when he pulled the trigger.

After sentencing was handed down, emotional letters were read to the courtroom from Kimberly's family members. The family says they are working to accept her death and find peace.

The judge ordered Holguin to meet with a probation officer tomorrow. There will be a sentencing hearing next week. The prosecution team will be meeting with the family to prepare a request for restitution.

