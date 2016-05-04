New lights for a dangerous intersection in Van Horn

A dangerous intersection will be getting an upgrade.

Crews worked an accident at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Highway 90 in Van Horn.

We're told the intersection has been the scene of several accidents and near accidents over the years.

TxDOT is going to modify the current stop signs to include flashing red lights.

Everyone is asked to use extreme caution when driving in the area.

