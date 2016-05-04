New lights for a dangerous intersection in Van Horn - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

New lights for a dangerous intersection in Van Horn

By Audrianna Hinojosa, Executive Producer
Connect
Crash at dangerous intersection (Source: Culberson County Sheriff's Office Facebook) Crash at dangerous intersection (Source: Culberson County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

A dangerous intersection will be getting an upgrade.

Crews worked an accident at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Highway 90 in Van Horn.

We're told the intersection has been the scene of several accidents and near accidents over the years.

TxDOT is going to modify the current stop signs to include flashing red lights.

Everyone is asked to use extreme caution when driving in the area.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Christmas brings Northeast blizzard, bitter cold in Midwest

    Christmas brings Northeast blizzard, bitter cold in Midwest

    Sunday, December 24 2017 2:13 PM EST2017-12-24 19:13:12 GMT
    Monday, December 25 2017 2:24 PM EST2017-12-25 19:24:03 GMT

    If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.

    If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.

  • Midland author donates funds to help autistic children

    Midland author donates funds to help autistic children

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    One Midland mom is giving back to the autistic community through writing. Karissa Winters just got a book published that is now hitting the stores and she's using it to raise proceeds for an organization that gives service dogs to autistic kids. 

    One Midland mom is giving back to the autistic community through writing. Karissa Winters just got a book published that is now hitting the stores and she's using it to raise proceeds for an organization that gives service dogs to autistic kids. 

  • Bitcoin goes on wild ride and it may only get crazier

    Bitcoin goes on wild ride and it may only get crazier

    Friday, December 22 2017 8:41 AM EST2017-12-22 13:41:52 GMT
    Monday, December 25 2017 9:35 AM EST2017-12-25 14:35:20 GMT
    A bitcoin sell-off that began at the beginning of the week is gaining momentum, with a quarter of its value evaporating in the past 24 hours.
    A bitcoin sell-off that began at the beginning of the week is gaining momentum, with a quarter of its value evaporating in the past 24 hours.
    •   
Powered by Frankly