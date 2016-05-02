Reeves County deputy accused of interfering with emergency phone call

A former deputy of the Reeves County Sheriff's Department was arrested last Thursday.

Kassondra De Leon was issued a warrant for interfering with an emergency phone call.

"She was a good officer. But we're not above the law," said Sheriff Art Granado. "We're subject to be arrested. If you break the law, you're going to get arrested."

De Leon joined the Reeves County Sheriff's Department almost three years ago. Deputies arrested her off-duty. She was accused of interfering with an emergency phone call.

"Apparently it was a domestic dispute at the house," said Granado. "Her partner reached for the phone and dialed 9-1-1 and she took the phone and chunked it."

She was booked into Reeves County Jail and was later released after posting bond. De Leon later resigned from her position as deputy during the investigation.

Granado said regardless of the severity of an emergency call, any disruption to a 9-1-1 call is a serious offense.

"Don't interfere with an emergency 9-1-1 call. If somebody is dialing 9-1-1, they're dialing it for a reason. That is a crime."

The Reeves County Sheriff's Office said they are very serious about the safety and welfare of the community.

"You know, I hold my deputies to a high standard," said Granado. "We don't tolerate none of that. We are the law but we're not above the law."

The Pecos Police Department and the Texas Rangers are currently involved with the investigation.

