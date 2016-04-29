Police search for credit card theft suspects - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Police search for credit card theft suspects

By Audrianna Hinojosa, Executive Producer
Credit card theft suspects (Sourse: Odessa Police Department) Credit card theft suspects (Sourse: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa Police need your help finding two woman they say went shopping with a stolen credit card.

Police say the two women went the Wash 'Em Up Laundromat on 52nd street.

They took off with a cell phone and credit card.

The duo then went shopping at a dollar general in the area.

If you know who either of these two woman are, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 333-TIPS.

