Police search for credit card theft suspects

Odessa Police need your help finding two woman they say went shopping with a stolen credit card.

Police say the two women went the Wash 'Em Up Laundromat on 52nd street.

They took off with a cell phone and credit card.

The duo then went shopping at a dollar general in the area.

If you know who either of these two woman are, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 333-TIPS.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.