Odessa woman, San Angelo man die in crash

Two people died in an afternoon crash in Coke County.

It happened just before 12:30 Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 87, about 4.4 miles north of Water Valley.

A Dodge Ram pickup was heading south behind a Honda Shadow motorcycle.

According to DPS troopers, the pickup hit the back of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 36-year-old Jon Phillips of San Angelo, and the passenger, 31-year-old Daniealle Bailey of Odessa, died in the crash.

According to the report, neither one was wearing a helmet.

Both the driver and the passenger of the truck were uninjured.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

