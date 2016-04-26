Trial continues for former Permian High School teacher

The trial of former Permian High School social studies teacher, Jay Dee Burns continued on Tuesday.

Burns plead guilty to nine counts on Monday. Those charges include four counts of an improper student teacher relationship, three counts of sexual assault of a minor, one count of indecency with a child and one count of stalking.

On Tuesday, jurors have heard from both victims, a 16 and 18-year-old girls.

The teen explained their relationship was based on a "DDLG" lifestyle, Daddy Dom, Little Girl. Burns gifted the teen a leather bracelet with a "J" symbolizing his ownership. The teen was required to wear it all times.

The 16-year-old, who is now 18, went into detail about her relationship with Burns explaining they had a contract, which she had to abide by.

She would be punished for several reasons including speaking negatively about her body or going against the contract rules.

The teen emphasized the sexual contract began around March 14 with some sort of sexual contact at least three times a week.

She expressed the relationship began getting aggressive, at this point she wanted to end it.

The teen says Burns "stalked" her and she said she would have around 200 messages from him on social media.

Now, the teen said she's having a hard time adjusting in her academics due to social media posts talking about her and rumors started on campus by other students.

She also mentioned her lifestyle had changed. She says she's not religious anymore, something she was before her relationship with Burns.

We will continue to follow the latest developments in this trial.

