Odessa stabbing leaves one hurt, one behind bars

A man sat in jail Sunday night after stabbing one of his friends over the weekend.

The stabbing happened around 1:45 p.m. at Madison Square Apartments but residents we spoke with said the two men started arguing even earlier than that.

Witnesses told police John Paul Ramirez, 23, was fighting with Christopher Mora, 28, at that point it was just a disturbance call.

Before police arrived, dispatch told officers headed to the scene that Ramirez pulled out a knife and stabbed Mora in the face and head.

Once officers arrived, they found Mora bleeding and Ramirez was inside his apartment. Officers knocked and noticed he had a swollen eye and blood on his hands and face.

Arrest documents said Ramirez told police they were just drinking and hanging out when they started fighting because of their girlfriends.

Ramirez denied stabbing Mora. He said he only hit him with his fist and elbows as well as with a ring on his finger. However, witnesses watching the fight from inside one of the apartments said Ramirez pulled out a knife.

Officers later found the knife used outside of Ramirez's patio.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

If convicted, Ramirez could spend up to 20 years behind bars.

