New venue set for Reagan County High School's 2016 graduation

Reagan County High School's graduation will be at James H. Bird Memorial Stadium this year.

Principal Kara Garlitz made the announcement Friday evening, according to the Big Lake Wildcat.

The news comes following protests from the 2016 Senior Class including a petition with 366 community signatures and parents meeting with the school's administration requesting the change from the previous venue, the High School’s auditorium.

The ceremony will now begin at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.