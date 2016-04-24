One man killed, another in critical condition following fight at Jaguars night club

Shooting at Jaguars leaves one dead and another in critical condition. (Source: KWES)

Authorities have released new details following a fight that occurred at Jaguar's Gold Club over the weekend that left one man dead and another injured.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported there was a fight between two people in the parking lot on Sunday.

Deputies say Jeffrey Mark Braun Jr., 35, got into a fight with a passenger in a vehicle when the driver of the vehicle, Daniel Ruiz, 28, drove forward hitting Braun, then backed up and ran over him again.

According to the report, two private security guards, employed by Jaguar's, yelled for the driver to stop and at some point, both fired shots at the driver, hitting him.

"It's very unfortunate because it happens all too often," said Matthew Monteiro, a friend of Braun. "It's always the good guys."

Police said that's when the vehicle drove off the lot and the passenger changed places with Ruiz and drove to East 42nd Street and called for an ambulance.

Ruiz later died after being taken to the hospital while Braun remains at the hospital in critical condition.

Monteiro said he and the motorcycle club, OneNation MC, have been trying to raise money to help Jeffrey's medical bills. They created a GoFundMe account for Jeffrey.

"Right now, it's not about the club. It's about being family to him, his wife," said Monteiro. "All our communication is through his wife. She's very tight-lipped on what's going on. We're waiting just like everybody else. We love the dude and we love her. We respect whatever it is she wants from us."

Ruiz' body has been sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

"The person that was driving the vehicle that ran over the person is deceased," said Sheriff Mark Donaldson of the Ector County Sheriff's Office. "So if there were any charges there, obviously there's nobody to file on. The other part of it is the security guards and the protection in this other guy. We've got to finish the investigation and we'll send it to the DA's office."

The names of the security guards have not been released yet.

The case is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

