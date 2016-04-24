Amber Alert deactivated for missing teen, three still wanted for kidnapping

The Amber Alert has been deactivated for Keidra Kirby.

This morning Keidra was able to call her parents and tell them she was at a home on the 3800 block of Gannon Rd in Dallas. Keidra was then located by Glenn Heights detectives and the Texas Rangers.

Glenn Heights Police Department reported a call last night around 7:00 p.m. in reference to a kidnapping.

When officers arrived at the 400 block of Star Gazer witnesses told police Keidra Kirby, 17, was abducted by three men and taken in a white van with tinted windows.

Glenn Heights Police Department Investigators along with the Texas Rangers were following up on leads.

The only ongoing investigation is the kidnapping.

Officials say it’s important for the community to know this is believed to be an isolated incident and the community should feel safe.

