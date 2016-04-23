Midland Police Officer in hospital after hit by drunk driver

A Midland police officer was taken to the hospital after he was in a car accident Saturday morning.

24-year-old Officer Xavier Ramon was taking a call and was heading south on Midland Drive when a driver traveling west crashed into him at Anetta Drive around 2:30 a.m.

31-year-old Jose Garcia disregarded the stop sign. The investigation showed the collision pushed Ramon's squad car off the roadway which hit a residence near the intersection. Ramon's vehicle caught fire and Garcia attempted to flee the scene.

Witnesses were able to put out the fire and apprehend Garcia until Midland police arrived. The Midland Fire Department responded to the scene and used jaws of life to release Ramon from the vehicle.

Ramon was taken to the hospital but officials said he has serious but non life-threatening injuries.

"We're very thankful these injuries aren't life-threatening but in this case, he's going to have a long recovery," said Midland Public Information Officer Sara Bustilloz. "The police department isn't like most workplaces. Everyone there is family to each other so this is something that not only is his immediate family of the officer, but all the other officers are really hoping and praying for a speedy recovery."

Officer Ramon has been with the department a little over four months. His family is currently with him in the hospital.

Garcia was also treated and released from the hospital. He was arrested for intoxication assault on a peace officer. The investigation is still underway.

