Protest shuts down Presidio Port of Entry for about 12 hours

Approximately 15 years ago, the Presidio-Ojinaga port of entry was shut down by protesters. On Tuesday night, the "Aduanales" or Mexican Customs was taken over one more time.

"People were not expecting it so they got travelers that if they were going south, they had nowhere to go," said Presidio Mayor, John Ferguson.

But tourists weren't the only ones affected.

"There was a lot of people here last (Tuesday) night. The lines were very long. An ambulance had to be called because a pregnant woman started feeling sick," said Silvia Dominguez, a Mexican National.

On Wednesday morning, Presidio leaders took action passing out water and adding portable toilets to help those on U.S. soil since they were left without food and water or restrooms.

"Instead of benefiting Presidio and Ojinaga, they're making it worse. We have to work; I didn't get to go. The kids, they have to go to school too. They were all alone in Ojinaga," said Dominguez.

On the other hand, city officials say this is nothing out of the ordinary but rather something residents get accustomed to.

"We're kinda used to it. It's kind of an annoyance but those things do happen and life kinda goes on as normally as possible. But like I said, we'd prefer it not happen," said Ferguson.

The Presidio-Ojinaga port of entry was closed because Mexican residents wanted to speak with Jaime Novo, the "Aduanales" supervisor.

However, he didn't give any interviews to talk about what happened or about agents mistreating residents. What we do know is Ferguson is meeting with Ojinaga's mayor.

