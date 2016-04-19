Charges dropped against Andrews mother accused of killing son

An Andrews mother, accused of murdering one of her children and hurting another, has been cleared of all charges.

We drove to the Andrews District Courthouse to get copies of Jennifer Muniz's case. Four sheets confirm her lawyer, Wayne Frost, requested her charges to be dropped.

Back on October 22, 2015, an Andrews County grand jury indicted Julio Cardenas and Jennifer Muniz on charges of capital murder of a child and injury to a child.

This came after their six week old son died, after being found unresponsive. The baby was taken to the hospital in Odessa and later flown to Ft. Worth, where he died. The baby's twin brother was also hurt.

The documents signed by Judge Martin B. Muncy on January 29, approved the dismissal of all charges in connection to the twins.

Muniz's trial was scheduled for next Tuesday but with that will no longer happen. We reached out to her lawyer, Wayne Frost. However, he was not willing to comment because Julio Cardenas’s trial is right around the corner.

Frost's reason to file a motion to dismiss are unclear at this time but he said, "it is in the best interest of justice."

We also reached out to District Attorney, Tim Mason, but we were not able to reach him.

