Over 120 machines seized following game room raid in Pecos

The Pecos Police Department raided three game rooms Monday morning.

Treasure Game Room, 777 and Just for Fun are the three game rooms in the Pecos downtown area that closed down.

Police served three search warrants on the game rooms after receiving complaints from the public. An investigation began within a span of three to four months. After police found cash payoffs were being made, they began the raid Sunday afternoon.

"This has been the third time that we've acted on information, had cash payoffs to officers and close these businesses down," Chief Clay McKinney of the Pecos Police Department. "We had some undercover officers come into the establishment and they were paid cash. That was documented. From that, the search warrants were issued and that's why we're here today."

The game rooms were emptied out with over 120 machines taken along with an estimate of $10,000 altogether. Police took inventory of the property to make sure everything was documented.

"Late yesterday (Sunday) afternoon, we had officers in the game rooms to keep custody of the property until we had the man power to move all of the machines this morning," said McKinney. "That seizure is a civil process, it goes before a judge and he makes the determination whether to award it to law enforcement or to give it back."

Police said no arrests were made in connection to the bust but the businesses are now closed down.

