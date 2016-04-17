Happy 25 Anniversary Johnnie Lou Boyd - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Happy 25 Anniversary Johnnie Lou Boyd

WEST TEXAS (KWES) -

Johnnie Lou Avery Boyd celebrates 25 years with NewsWest9 today.

Boyd will join NewsWest 9’s Caitlin Williams on April 22 on First News at Four for a formal goodbye.

Her final West Texas View show airs Sunday, April 24. 

On behalf of NewsWest 9, Congratulations Johnnie Lou Boyd.

