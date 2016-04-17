Big Spring residents speak on storm damage

Residents help clean up the city after the damages. (Source: KWES)

John Flores was working at his job as a handyman when the massive storm hit Big Spring Saturday night.

"There were a few people saying it was one of the worst things they've experienced," said Flores. "By the time I drove two city blocks, the hail came tumbling down pretty hard."

The storm left behind holes on buildings and trees ripped out of the soil. Rooftops and torn fences were left on the ground.

"Sure enough, I see my fence completely busted up," said Flores. "That was God telling me I need to get rid of the fence because it's already old."

Some residents said a few businesses were hit so hard, they closed down. Other businesses have been trying to recover from the damage.

"A lot of personal businesses I know, friends, they lost a lot of stuff," said Flores. "So I believe as far as damage reports were concerned, I think that was one of the biggest things."

Flores said even after the city was hurt from the hail, the changes in the weather does not surprise him.

"If you live in West Texas, get ready for the craziness," said Flores.

Big Spring residents came out to help clean up the damages from the storm. There are still no reports of any weather-related injuries.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.



