Midland church partners up with program to help elderly and disabled families' homes

The home is painted by volunteers of First Presbyterian and Christmas in Action. (Source: KWES)

The First Presbyterian Church partnered up with Christmas in Action to rehabilitate a home for families in need. The project involved over ten to thirty volunteers to work together. Every year, the group begins work on each house on a three-day period.

"On this house we're replacing the siding, removing and replacing insulation to try to keep them warm in the winter time and cool in the summer time," said Spencer Blake, of the First Presbyterian Church.

Blake said Bobby Tremble, founder of Christmas in Action, interviews families who apply through their website. Applicants must be physically disabled or 60-years-old and older.

"If it's a fitting family, and they seem like good people that will make the best of any help they could get, then he goes ahead and approves the project," said Blake.

Spencer said the project has helped the church support the community.

"First Presbyterian is a very giving church," said Blake. "We're always thinking about people in the community and how we could help out and how we could encourage members to help out. I think it's very important to take care of those who can't take care of themselves."

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.