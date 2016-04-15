Odessa police release sketch of sexual assault suspect

The Odessa Police Department released a sketch of a suspect involved with two sexual assaults that took place around Highway 80 and JBS Parkway. The two cases happened within a span of three months. The suspects in both cases were described in similar detail. With the help of this sketch, police hope with the public's help, it could bring the suspect behind bars.

"It isn't uncommon for DPS to assist us with suspect sketches," said Corporal Steve LeSueur of the Odessa Police Department. "Especially working sexual assault cases and other similar cases."

The sketch depicts one of the suspects linked with the sexual assault. He was described as an African-American male, about five foot seven inches, around 200 pounds, and looked to be around 30-years-old. The other suspect was described in similar detail except he was around six feet tall and wearing prescription glasses with thick lens. Police believe he may be driving a white Cadillac with an older body style. The car may also have Louisiana license plates.

"At this time, there's a strong possibility that it's the same person involved in both cases," said LeSueur. "However, it is possible that we have two separate suspects."

Police have been receiving tips from the public. They hope it will lead to the identity of the suspect.

"We appreciate the support we've received so far from the public. We're still reaching out to the public asking them information they may have in reference with anything that has to do with this investigation," said LeSueur.

If you happen to be staying at a motel around the JBS Parkway and Highway 80 area, police say to make sure you keep your room doors locked.

"If you're a female, especially if you're over in that area, if you have to be alone, please avoid leaving any windows left unlocked," said LeSueur. "Any doors left unlocked, do not leave any doors open."

