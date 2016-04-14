Odessa Police believe two separate sexual assault cases linked with same suspect

The two sexual assaults took place in the area of JBS Parkway and Highway 80. (Source: KWES)

The Odessa Police Department have received two reports of sexual assault within a span of three months in the Highway 80 and JBS Parkway area. Each case involved a woman who was in her motel room. While each woman was left alone for a short period of time, a suspect entered the door that was either open or unlocked.

"We have reason to believe that there is a strong possibility that the same suspect committed both of these crimes," said Corporal Steve LeSueur, of the Odessa Police Department. "Every once in a while, we've had sexual assaults reported. They can really happen anywhere at any time."

The first suspect was described as a black man about six feet tall with a stocky build. He was wearing prescription glasses with thick lens. The second suspect was also described as a black man. He either had bald or short hair. He was around five feet and seven inches tall, 200 pounds, and looked to be around 30-years-old.

"It is unknown if it was the same suspect," said LeSueur. "It's not uncommon for a lot of these cases we investigate where the victim will give us a description, and it turns out the suspect ends up being several inches off."

Police believe the suspect might be driving a white Cadillac with an older body style. The car may also have Louisiana license plates.

"The main difference between both of these incidents is the suspect was closer to being six feet," said LeSueur. "The second one, he was shorter. Approximately 5'7."

If you are staying at a motel room, police say to make sure you keep your room door locked at all times.

If you have any information on the suspects, you're asked to call the Odessa Police Department or you can call Odessa CrimeStoppers at (432) 333-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

