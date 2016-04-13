Odessa couple arrested in connection to sexual assault of a child

An Odessa couple is behind bars accused in a disturbing crime. Police say they were involved in the sexual assault of a child.

The details of the sexual assault in the arrest affidavits are too graphic to even discuss. The bottom line is Ruth Sanchez told police she knew her husband, Jeramy Sanchez, was sexually abusing a child and did not report it.

"It's important to know that if someone has knowledge of one occurring, even if they are not involved in it, but they have knowledge of it, it's still a crime not to report it," said Odessa Police, Corporal Steve LeSueur.

Jeramy Sanchez, 28, and Ruth, 29, were arrested Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. Jeremy was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Ruth was charged with endangering a child.

The sexual abuse report was made yesterday. Arrest documents say the victim came forward to a teacher after she asked several classmates if they wanted to have sex. Students alerted the teacher of what was happening.

In this case, affidavits say Jeramy showed the victim a movie where a man and woman were having sex. He asked the 6-year-old to make one with him.

"We have been working hand in hand with Harmony Home along with CPS as well," said LeSueur.

Harmony Home says 406 sexual assault cases were reported last year alone. The crisis center says they have already noticed an increase this year but will continue to do their best helping each victim heal.

"We forensically interview the child to find out if trauma is present, and if so, the severity of the trauma,” said Community Resource Director, Anthony Vandenberg. “We try that the child gets their story out as best they can with as much detail as they can so only they only have to do it once."

Authorities say Jeremy was charged with aggravated sexual assault because he penetrated the child after engaging in sexual intercourse.

Ruth was interviewed after the victim made the report. She told police she knew about what her husband and confronted him.

However, the document says he apologized and promised he would never do it again.

"This is an ongoing investigation and there's a strong possibility of more charges to follow," said LeSueur.

Police say Jeramy can spend up to 99 years behind bars and Ruth at least two.

