Friends remember executive pastor killed in a car accident

Michael Menasco was the executive pastor of the Crestview Baptist Church in Midland. He was killed in a car accident Saturday morning when he was on his way to bring his children breakfast. He was only 44-years-old.

"People are what really matter," said Pastor John Gerlach of the Crestview Baptist Church. "We kind of underestimate how much people are affected by others."

Gerlach said Michael loved people and was very caring to the community. He said the church has been receiving a large response from the community including residents in Lubbock, where Michael grew up.

"I just think that your community suffered a great loss," said Dan Briggs, a close friend of Michael. "And our thoughts and prayers from up here are definitely down there with all the people he's been involved with over the years in Midland.

The church has started a fund to help Michael's family for his wife and two children.

"I think this is going to be one thing that will really help," said Gerlach. "Because obviously they've got their future and what's going to go on."

He said the community has been supportive of the church and the family.

"A tragedy like this makes us realize what's really important. And it's really going to end up being people."

Briggs, who has known Menasco for 30 years, said he was an unforgettable person and did not live a self-centered life.

"He lived a life that he gave himself away to other people and I think that's probably the neatest thing about Michael. If you ever met him. You would never forget him."

If you would like to help Menasco's family, you can call the Crestview Baptist Church at (432)-681-8200.

The Crestview Baptist Church's Facebook page has listed services for Michael. Visitation will be at Nalley, Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland from 5:30-7:30 p.m Tuesday. Graveside is 2:30 p.m. at Resthaven cemetery in Lubbock Wednesday. The Celebration Service will be 10:30 a.m. at Crestview Baptist Church Thursday.

