Stolen goods, drugs found after authorities serve warrant

By Audrianna Hinojosa, Executive Producer
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The U.S. Marshal's Service and an Odessa Police Department detective were serving a warrant on the 2900 block of South Westcliff.

They were looking for Tony Fuentes, 48, who had violated his parole.

They noticed a stolen trailer in plain view, and were able to get a search warrant.

While searching, authorities found seven stolen trailer, three ATV's, an oil field generator, three welders, 41 firearms, and about two pounds of methamphetamine.

The drugs along had a street value of $90,000. The total value of the items came out to $300,000.

Fuentes was arrested for the parole violation warrant.

No one was charged for the stolen property or the meth, but authorities are still investigating.

