Ring stolen off body in open casket worth $10

Odessa police are looking for a woman who walked into a funeral home and stole the wedding ring right off of Lois Hicks' finger, while she lay in her casket.

Her family is asking the woman who did it, to return it and do some jail time.

Lois Hicks' family members released video of the woman walking into the funeral home and actually forcing a ring off of Hicks' finger, leaving cuts and bruises.

"It's important because it belongs to her for one, it belongs to us, it's not for someone else to take," said Hick's granddaughter, Brandi Carrasco. "It's sure not for someone else to take off a deceased person."

Police say the suspect, described as a heavy set woman, wearing a long sleeve brown sweater, black sweatpants and black sandals took off in a red or maroon Saturn.

Authorities said the woman could be facing a felony charge for taking the $10 ring off a dead woman's finger this past weekend.

Police say funeral homes sometimes use replicas or costume jewelry at viewings to prevent situations like this from happening.

"It's important to know that anytime anything gets stolen from a deceased person it's always going to be an automatic state jail felony regardless of the amount," said Odessa Police Department Public Information Officer, Cpl. Steve LeSueur.

Authorities say it's common to get calls about memorabilia being stolen from cemeteries especially tombstones but not quite like this one.

"I can't remember the last time, I can't remember us ever responding to where an item was stolen specifically off of a dead person," said LeSueur.

Sunset Memorial management said because this is an ongoing investigation, they cannot comment or confirm this is standard procedure.

"We're going to be praying that she's caught," said the granddaughter. "We're going to be praying that the ring is returned but we're going to be praying that she will turn her life around."

"We have received tips we are currently working on investigating those at this point but no arrest have been made at this time in connection to the theft," said LeSueur.

If the woman is found and convicted she could spend up two years behind bars.

