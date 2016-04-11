Family member speaks after woman steals dead grandmother's wedding ring

The diamond wedding ring placed on the hand before it was stolen. (Source: Brandi Carrasco)

You may have heard of a thief robbing a jewelry store. But in this case, a woman got caught stealing a wedding ring off a dead woman while she was still in her casket.

"To go in and do that to someone is deplorable," said granddaughter Brandi Carrasco. "We want our family jewelry back."

The diamond wedding ring was stolen from the hand of 88-year-old Lois Hicks. The family said within a matter of fifteen minutes, the woman entered the room when the viewing room was vacant.

"My grandmother's finger was red," said Carrasco.

Surveillance footage showed an unknown woman walking into the Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and forcefully yanking the ring off the grandmother's hand.

"It belongs to her, for one. It belongs to us. That's not for someone else to take from a deceased person." said Carrasco.

The family said they received an overwhelming response from the community.

"A lot of people are trying to step in, investigate, and find this woman who obviously is a very troubled soul. She needs prayers."

The Odessa Police Department said they are still investigating. They said the woman took off in a red 4-door Saturn.

NewsWest 9 reached out to Sunset Memorial Cemetery and they told us this is the first time this has happened at the funeral home.

If you have any information on the suspect, you can call Odessa CrimeStoppers at 432-333-TIPS.