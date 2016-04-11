Agape Counseling Services partners with Central Baptist Church to offer counseling services

Agape Counseling Services of West Texas have branched out from Midland. They announced a new partnership with the Central Baptist Church in downtown Odessa. The services involve several sessions for clients with different needs. The process took about a year to complete.

"This was office space that the church really wasn't utilizing," said Vaughny Taylor, pastor of Central Baptist Church. "So it was kind of sitting here waiting for some sort of ministry partnership, and we could figure out how to make the space usable."

The new partnership offers several counseling services to the community.

"We do talk-counseling," said Executive Director of Agape Counseling Services, Michael Ballard. "Anxiety, depression, grief, anger management, some addictions, a lot of marriage counseling, family counseling, pretty much across the board, we cover just about everything."

They're opening their services to anyone of all ages and different faiths.

"We don't turn anybody away," said Ballard. "We try to take care of everybody that comes our way."

The new suite is located across the Central Baptist Church at 1416 N. Texas in downtown Odessa.

"We're so excited about this opportunity," said Taylor. "Not only for our church, for Agape, but for people of Ector County, and the surrounding counties to be able to have this counseling service available, and for them to be able to find out that it's here."

For more information, you can visit the Agape Counseling Services of West Texas or the Central Baptist Church website.