Help raise 75 million meals for the West Texas Food Bank

Walmart partnered with the West Texas Food Bank for the "Fight Hunger. Spark Change" campaign (Source: KWES)

Now through April 25 you can help fight hunger and spark change by supporting the Walmart and West Texas Food Bank in their nationwide initiative.

Their goal is to secure 75 million meals this year.

Their efforts started after the USDA reported one in seven people struggle with hunger.

Here in west Texas nearly 54,490 people may not know where they will find their next meal.

Residents in Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, Fort Stockton, Lamesa and Pecos can help by buying participating products, donate online at www.walmart.com/fighthunger or donate at the register.

