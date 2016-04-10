Delays expected for Hobbs drivers Monday morning

Drivers will have to make small changes to their daily routines Monday morning.

Phase two of the construction on the Effluent Reuse Pipeline Project will continue at 7 a.m. tomorrow.

Millen drive will be closed.

Work will be done east of Business Park Blvd. and Zia Park Casino. Drivers will have to use Business Park Blvd off of Lovington Highway for access.

Construction is expected to last two days. Roads will open Tuesday at 5:30 P.M. Drivers are asked to obey all traffic signs.

Residents in the area will have limited access while crews are on the area.

