Family members of a murder victim speak after killer is convicted

Marchette keeps her uncle's toys to remember the happy memories of him. (Source: KWES)

Shermon Ranson will serve behind bars after he told a 14-year-old boy to shoot through Alfer Hemphill's apartment in 2014. The jury declared Ranson guilty Friday. After Ranson received bad drugs one night, he told two younger boys to shoot into Hemphill's apartment. The 14-year-old shooter did as he was told. It was later found out that Hemphill had nothing to do with the drug deal.

Hemphill's family has been recovering from their loss.

"There's so much emotion that's going on," said Alfer's niece, Marchette Dewberry. "There's so many people that are hurt behind this. I just feel like a piece of me has been taken away unwillingly."

Dewberry says since the incident, she and her family are trying to move forward.

"We're trying to deal with it the best way that we can," said Dewberry. "It's been hard on all of us because Alfer took a part of all our lives. It's a big loss for us because we lost an angel."

To keep his spirit alive, Dewberry kept his toys to remind her of her uncle and to remember the joy and laughter he had brought into his house.

"Every family member that came to the house would tell him, 'Why do you have these dolls? You need to get rid of them.' He was like, 'They're not going nowhere.'"



Dewberry said she has felt comfort in knowing Ranson won't strike again to endanger another child.

"I feel like we got justice for him. I want to thank the prosecutors, his assistants, whoever helped him with this case. I feel like we got some type of satisfaction out of this because that man will no longer bully nobody else's children to go out and do something against their will."

Her two sons have greatly helped her cope with the loss.

"She was sad because my uncle died," said Dewberry's son, Daniel. "And I told my mommy, 'Don't cry, because uncle is everywhere.' When people go, their spirit is still here."

Ranson was sentenced to 99 years in jail Friday. It is unknown yet when the teen shooter will face murder charges in court.

