Family of dead woman looking to identify woman who allegedly stole ring

Odessa Police looking for woman in connection to a robbery (Source: Brooke Vaughan Burns-Facebook)

Police say a woman walked into Sunset Funeral Home, in Odessa, and stole a ring off the woman lying in a casket.

Family members shared pictures and video saying the woman walked in the funeral home around 5:30 p.m. yesterday.

Relatives say the woman not only took the ring but she also caused the woman several injuries to her finger.

Odessa Police confirmed they are looking into the incident.

The woman responsible fled the scene in a four door Saturn. She's described as a heavy set white female, wearing a brown long sleeve sweater, black sweat pants and a black sandals.

If you have any information on who the woman might be you can call Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crimestoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Your call will remain anonymous.

