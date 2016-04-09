Undocumented immigrant dies in ICE custody

A man died while being in custody of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, on Thursday.

Rafael Barcenas-Padilla, 50, died at an El Paso hospital of pneumonia complications.

Barcenas-Padilla had been in ICE custody since March 1, after illegally entering the United States near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. This was not Barcenas-Padilla's first time; he has entered the country illegally four times since 1996.

Barcenas-Padilla is the fourth detainee to pass away in ICE custody since October 1, 2015.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.