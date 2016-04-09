Family speaks out after charges are cleared against Benjamin Moore

Saturday afternoon the Moore family spoke out for the first time after Benjamin Moore sat in jail for nearly two weeks and all charges were dropped against him Wednesday afternoon in connection to his wife, Natasha Morris's death.

"We, the family of Ben Moore, write this statement with heavy and broken hearts," said the family. "We are deeply saddened by the events that took place on March 29, 2016. Specifically, we are brokenhearted by the abrupt and tragic death of Tasha Moore. We share with Tasha’s family and friends in grieving her death. Ben is especially struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of his wife."

"There are no winners in this situation," said the family. "Everyone is a loser because we have all suffered loss, and there is no greater loss that we all share then the untimely loss of Tasha’s life. Ben is grieving the loss of his beloved wife. We are grieving with Ben at the loss of Tasha’s life, and Tasha’s family is also grieving for the loss of their daughter, sister, niece, and friend. No parent or family member should ever have to endure what the parents and family members of Ben and Tasha have had to endure throughout all of this. There simply are no winners here."

"We are all in the early stages of mourning Tasha’s death while also celebrating her life. So, on behalf of our family, and with respect to Tasha’s family, we ask that our privacy is respected so that we can mourn and celebrate the life of Tasha Moore with the dignity and respect that she so deserves," said the family.

Natasha's body was sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

"As soon as the autopsy report was received by police, we worked with the DA to discuss what the next move was," said Sara Bustilloz, Midland Public Information Officer.

Originally when police responded to the home on March 26, they arrested Moore for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon of a family member. He told police he found his wife in the closet hanging from a curling iron cord, but said he didn't do it.

"They were able to see the trauma caused to her neck and tissues was actually consistent with self-inflicted hanging and not strangulation," said Bustilloz.

At the time of the arrest Midland police looked at the superficial markings on her neck and said they were consistent with strangulation marks and not self inflicted.

